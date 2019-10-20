UMC celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness Month with ‘Mammoglam’ event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — University Medical Center held its annual ‘Mammoglam’ event on Saturday to celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The hospital is encouraging all women in the Borderland to avoid waiting on getting a checkup by helping them get an advanced 3-D diagnostic mammogram.

The 3-D imaging systems are able to detect cysts and tumors 40-percent earlier than older systems. Staff at UMC say early detection is the best prevention.

“There are about 250,000 women that get detected with breast cancer every year. And a lot of those women are from this community,” Letty Gutierrez with UMC said.

If you missed Saturday’s event, you can still visit UMC West during the rest of October and schedule a mammogram appointment.