EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Elsa U. Pardee Foundation awarded Anna Eiring, Ph.D., assistant professor in TTUHSC El Paso’s Center of Emphasis in Cancer, $169,802 for research on new drug targets in acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

The professor will continue addressing the challenges Hispanic patients face with AML, a form of cancer of the blood and bone marrow.

Dr. Eiring previously studied the proteins that contribute to disease progression and drug resistance in AML and identified that Hispanic patients from El Paso had higher incidence rates and worse overall survival compared to AML patients elsewhere in Texas.



“We don’t fully understand why there are these disparities,” Dr. Anna Eiring, Ph.D said. “It could be biological, cultural or socioeconomic status, but we know that Hispanic AML patients in our area have higher incidence rates and worse overall survival compared with other areas of the state.”



Along with the higher incidence rate, Dr. Eiring said AML typically has higher rates in males, but in El Paso, this disease affects females more.



During Blood Cancer Awareness Month in September, research like Dr. Eiring’s will raise awareness locally and nationally showcasing efforts to fight blood cancer, which affects more than 1.3 million Americans living with or in remission from blood cancer, according to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

