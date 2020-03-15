Las Palmas Del Sol Hospitals enact visitor restrictions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The CEOs of two El Paso hospitals announced visitor restrictions to their hospitals Sunday morning in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus and keep their patients and medical staff safe.

“Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare remains focused on preparedness and response efforts related to coronavirus (COVID-19). For the safety of our patients, visitors, physicians, colleagues and community, along with hospitals across the country, we have implemented visitor restrictions within all Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare facilities to control the spread of the virus. These changes are necessary given the recent presumptive positive case in our community,” said David Shrimp, CEO of Del Sol Medical Center and Don Karl, CEO of Las Palmas in a joint press statement.

Las Palmas and Del Sol are part of the larger HCA Healthcare System, which operates facilities across the U.S.

The number of visitors allowed in a patient’s room at any given time is the largest change. The hospital will only allow one adult visitor per patient at a time. All visitors must enter through the main door and must pass entrance screening. If they do not pass entrance screening, they will not be allowed to proceed past the main entrance.

Due to the fact that each patient presents unique medical needs, exceptions may be granted by hospital administrators for extraordinary circumstances with additional precautions implemented.

Restrictions are as follows:

Visiting hours restricted between 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

One adult visitor per patient in the building at a time

All visitors must be 18 years of age or older

One person may remain overnight in select areas of the hospital, including pediatrics, ICE, and labor and delivery

“The health and safety of our patients and caregivers are our top priority, and we will continue to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure we are able to safely care for our community,” said Shrimp and Karl.

The restrictions go into effect immediately.