EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Chihuahua state health officials are reporting that Juarez now has 2,657 positive cases of COVID-19.

Since yesterday, 3 more deaths have occurred, bringing the number of fatalities in Juarez to 516.

In the state of Chihuahua, there has been a total of 4,531 positive cases, 1,231 suspicious cases and 653 fatalities related to the virus.