EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Paso del Norte Health Foundation recently awarded 10 grants totaling more than $1 million under the Disease Prevention & Management priority area and Diabetes initiative.

The Health Foundation works in partnership with organizations to implement initiatives and programs for diabetes prevention, early detection, and management in the region.

The following are those awarded:

Centro Familiar para la Integracion y Crecimiento, A.C. – $41,472.00 Aprende a cuidar de ti – To provide a diabetes education pilot program to 80 people in Ciudad Juárez, MX.

El Paso Diabetes Association, Inc. – $209,774.40 Diabetes Education – To offer Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support plus two kids camps in El Paso, TX.

New Mexico State University Foundation, Inc. – $25,811.13 On the Road to Living Well with Diabetes – Otero – To offer the On the Road to Living Well with Diabetes program to 100 residents of Alamogordo, Chaparral, Tularosa, Dona Ana County, and other Southern New Mexico communities.

New Mexico State University Foundation, Inc. – $8,800.00 One-hour diabetes literacy presentations – To plan instructional media to support diabetes awareness across the Paso del Norte region.

Paso del Norte Health Information Exchange – PHIX – $225,750.00 Diabetes Prevention and Management: Data and Referrals – To increase utilization of a closed-loop referral system for diabetes related services and lead the diabetes data workgroups in El Paso, TX.

Project Vida Health Center – $49,720.00 Diabetes Prevention Program – To provide a Diabetes Prevention Program to 60 people in El Paso, TX.

Texas A&M University – $218,784.50 Project VyBE – To train 30 Community Health Workers as diabetes education coaches and have a minimum of 200 individuals complete diabetes education in El Paso County, TX.

Texas Tech Foundation, Inc. – $114,944.00 Diabetes and the Dentist: Early Diabetes Detection, Education and Referral – To develop and pilot test a diabetes screening and referral program at the Texas Tech Dental Clinic in El Paso, TX.

The University of Texas at El Paso – $125,147.00 UTEP BBRC Community Health Workers led diabetes intervention capacity building – To train 30 Community Health Workers to deliver the five-week intervention, “On the Road with Diabetes” to 300 participants in El Paso County, TX.

The University of Texas at El Paso – $33,790.00 Diabetes Prevention Education Program for Community Outreach – To develop a one-hour diabetes awareness program, prepare at least 20 public health students to deliver, the program, and offer the program at least 60 times to groups in El Paso, TX.

November is National Diabetes Month. Diabetes is a disease that occurs in adults and youth when the blood glucose, also called blood sugar, is too high. This disease can damage the eyes, kidneys, nerves and heart, and is linked to some types of cancers.

According to the El Paso Center for Diabetes, an estimated 9.4 percent of the U.S. population has diabetes, making it the seventh leading cause of death. In El Paso, the prevalence of diabetes outpaces the national numbers, with 13.9 percent of adults, or about 94,000 El Pasoans, living with diabetes.