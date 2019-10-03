Health experts share awareness on male breast cancer

Most people believe breast cancer only affects women, however, men can get it too.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –

Although the causes for male breast cancer are still unknown, there are some precautions men can take according to Charlie Swopes, Breast Cancer Navigator at the Hospitals of Providence.

“Early detection means knowing their body, knowing if there is some kind of lump, mass, or change in the nipple,” said Swopes.

Health experts also say having testicular or prostate cancer suppresses the male hormones and increases female hormones, causing the risk of male breast cancer.

“If something seems out of the ordinary in your body, seek medical attention,” said Swopes.

Researchers recently studied mammograms from nearly 19 hundred men, and the detection rate was 18 per thousand exams for those who where considered to be at risk.

Medical officials say under one percent of males get breast cancer, and stage zero or stage one cancer patients have a 100% survival rate.