The event will take place in a collaborative virtual environment for a day of learning and inspiration.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —- As nonprofits face additional challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the “Virtual Nonprofit Conference: Reimagine!” aims to connect the staff, executive leadership, and board members of nonprofits across the Paso del Norte region.

Reimagine! will feature three plenary speakers, three lightning talks, and three break-out sessions/panels. Panelists and speakers include locally and nationally respected authors, thinkers, philanthropists, and corporate leaders.

Overall, the Paso del Norte Community Foundation wants to get nonprofits back on their feet.

Attendees will have access to interactive professional development sessions on topics like “Making The Most of Disruption,” “Funding your Mission,” “Transitional Leadership,” “Corporate Philanthropy & Partnerships”, as well as real-time engagement tools to interact with other attendees and panelists during the conference.

The two day event takes place on March 10th at 6pm and March 11th from 9am to 1pm.

If you’re interested in attending this event, tickets available at www.pdnfoundation.org/events/npc-reimagine