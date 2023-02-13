EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two people were killed in a head-on crash along U.S. 54 Saturday night in Otero County.

The crash happened after 7:30 p.m. at mile marker 98 between Tularosa and Carrizozo.

The initial investigation shows that a 2017 Honda passenger vehicle driven by Alberto Dominguez Garcia, age 40 of Albuquerque, was traveling south on US Highway 54. A 2022 Nissan passenger vehicle driven by Vaud Alonzo Burton, age 82 of Ardmore, Oklahoma, was driving north on US Highway 54. For reasons still under investigation Garcia crossed over the center lane and struck the other car head on.

Both drivers suffered fatal injuries in the crash and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers involved in the crash appeared to have been properly wearing seatbelts. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this crash which is being investigated by the New Mexico State Police.