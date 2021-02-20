‘He wanted to teach baby Paul everything’ Grandfather of Walmart shooting survivor dies

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Inside Gilbert Anchondo’s body shop located in South Central El Paso, the walls are filled with pictures of his family.

Photos can be seen of baby Paul with his parents, Andre and Jordan, who were killed during the August 3 Walmart shooting while shielding little Paul.

According to Gilberts other son, Gilberto, he had a heart attack on Tuesday at the body shop.

“We were able to get him actually to this chair and he just stayed here trying to compose himself and that’s when I was like dad, I really think we need to take you to the hospital,” said Gilberto Anchondo, Gilbert’s son.

Gilberto said his dad was worried about going to the hospital and bringing COVID home to baby Paul who Gilbert and his wife Brenda have been caring for since his parents died.

“That’s all he had on his mind was I need to take care of baby Paul, I can’t go to the hospital and bring home COVID and contaminate him,” said Gilberto Anchondo.

Gilbert did eventually go to the hospital and passed away on Wednesday, he was only 60 years old.

Gilberto describes his father as a hard-working and positive man. He shared he is trying to keep his father’s positive outlook despite this difficult time and will take over the body shop.

“I don’t know why this is happening to our family, first my brother getting killed with his wife and then COVID it really hurt our businesses and now this,” he said. “We just have to keep with that same mind set that we have to keep going forward.”

Gilberto adds that he hopes to be an example for baby Paul and show what kind of men his father and grandfather were.

“He wanted to teach baby Paul everything that he taught my brother so he could know who his father was and it’s tough, it’s tough not having him here because you know baby Paul loved him to,” he said.

Gilberto Anchondo shared his father will be buried next to his brother as that was his wish. He explained that his father had already bought himself a plot next to his son but hadn’t finished paying it off.

Both Operation Hope and Perches Funeral Home are helping with funeral expenses and a GoFundMe has also been set up.