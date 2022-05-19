HOUSTON (KIAH) — Four people are dead in what authorities are calling a possible murder-suicide, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that deputies were called to an apartment at the 9700 block of Cypresswood Drive and discovered four people dead of gunshot wounds.
The initial observations by deputies at the apartment was that it appears to be a murder-suicide, Gonzalez said.
At a press briefing, Gonzalez said that three adults — a man and two women — were in the apartment, along with a 4-year-old child. Gonzalez said that a preliminary investigation showed that the family was going through a divorce.
Investigators are on the scene, Gonzalez said.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
