LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum is giving a chance to have a day of family fun at their “Summertime on the Farm” event happening July 16.

The new event is called “Summertime on the Farm” and features yard games, trolley rides, activities, food, and music. Admission is $10 per carload and includes all the Museum’s regular offerings.

The day begins with a bicycle parade for children (12 and under) at 10 a.m.

The parade across the bridge and around the South 20 portion of the Museum campus includes prizes. Registration for the parade begins at 9:30 a.m. There will also be wool spinning demonstrations and blacksmithing demonstrations, weather permitting.

When: July 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum. 4100 Dripping Springs Road, Las Cruces, N.M. 88011

Why: To have outdoor fun and celebrate the summer before the school children head back to school.

