EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –The deadline to pay 2022 property taxes is fast approaching — Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Taxpayers are encouraged to pay before the deadline to avoid delinquent penalties and interest.

Payment options include:

Online at elpasotexas.gov/tax-office/pay-your-taxes or by phone at (915) 212-0106

With credit card (with a 1.98% convenience fee)

With e-check

By mail to:

City of El Paso Tax Office

P. O. Box 2992

El Paso, TX 79999-2992

In-person locations:

City Tax Office, 221 N. Kansas, Ste. 300 (Wells Fargo Building, 3rd floor)

Hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

County Tax Office locations

Ascarate Annex (Main Office)

301 Manny Martinez, 1st Floor

Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ysleta Annex

9521 Socorro, Ste B4

Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Northeast Annex

4641 Cohen, Ste B

Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eastside Annex

2350 George Dieter, Ste B, Room 211

Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Westside Tax Office

424 Executive Center, Ste 102

Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m.

Northwest Annex

435 E. Vinton, Ste B, Vinton, TX 79821

Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m.

Fort Bliss location

Soldier Support Center, Pershing Road, Building 505, Room A115

(915) 562-6602

Mon.-Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mobile Bank at Central Appraisal Office, 5801 Trowbridge

Open Jan. 25 through Jan. 31, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

You must have a tax bill.

Cash, checks, and money orders are accepted.

Property tax bills may also be printed by visiting the Tax Office website and selecting “Pay Your Taxes.”

For more information, visit www.elpasotexas.gov/tax-office/pay-your-taxes, call (915) 212-0106, or email citytaxoffice@elpasotexas.gov.