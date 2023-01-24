EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –The deadline to pay 2022 property taxes is fast approaching — Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Taxpayers are encouraged to pay before the deadline to avoid delinquent penalties and interest.
Payment options include:
Online at elpasotexas.gov/tax-office/pay-your-taxes or by phone at (915) 212-0106
With credit card (with a 1.98% convenience fee)
With e-check
By mail to:
City of El Paso Tax Office
P. O. Box 2992
El Paso, TX 79999-2992
In-person locations:
City Tax Office, 221 N. Kansas, Ste. 300 (Wells Fargo Building, 3rd floor)
Hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
County Tax Office locations
Ascarate Annex (Main Office)
301 Manny Martinez, 1st Floor
Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ysleta Annex
9521 Socorro, Ste B4
Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Northeast Annex
4641 Cohen, Ste B
Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Eastside Annex
2350 George Dieter, Ste B, Room 211
Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Westside Tax Office
424 Executive Center, Ste 102
Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m.
Northwest Annex
435 E. Vinton, Ste B, Vinton, TX 79821
Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m.
Fort Bliss location
Soldier Support Center, Pershing Road, Building 505, Room A115
(915) 562-6602
Mon.-Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mobile Bank at Central Appraisal Office, 5801 Trowbridge
Open Jan. 25 through Jan. 31, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
You must have a tax bill.
Cash, checks, and money orders are accepted.
Property tax bills may also be printed by visiting the Tax Office website and selecting “Pay Your Taxes.”
For more information, visit www.elpasotexas.gov/tax-office/pay-your-taxes, call (915) 212-0106, or email citytaxoffice@elpasotexas.gov.