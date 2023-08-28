EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The new workweek already got you down and you’re dreaming of the long Labor Day weekend?

Well, New Mexico Wine will be hosting its Harvest Wine Festival Saturday, Sept. 2, through Monday, Sept. 4 at the Southern New Mexico Fairgrounds, west of Las Cruces, at 12125 Robert Larson Blvd. The event will be noon to 6 p.m. each day.

The festival will feature about 20 wineries from across New Mexico, offering samples of 200 different wines.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the gate. Monday only general admission is $25.

Tasting tickets include: a commemorative Viva Vino glass; “all-you-care-to-taste” wine sampling at all wineries; $5 off any bottle of wine to take home with you; and full access to entertainment and festival grounds.

Designated driver tickets are also available for $10 and provide access to the festival only.

The three-day event will feature “non-stop” music from Latin bands and country rockers. There will be more than 50 local artisans displaying and selling their wares.

A variety of food will be available for purchase at food trucks that will be on premises.

Children under the age of 15 are free if accompanied by a ticket-holding adult. All children must be under the supervision of an adult at all times.

Valid IDs must be shown at the door. Vertical IDs will not be accepted.

