EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Cinemark is inviting all Harry Potter fans to celebrate Warner Bros. and Wizarding World’s “Back to Hogwarts” by attending the exclusive re-release of the final films in the beloved series, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Parts 1 & 2 from Sept. 1-7.

The schedule is as follows:

September 1 – 3

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Double Feature

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Double Feature September 4 & 6

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 September 5 & 7

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

For more information, including showtimes and to purchase tickets, fans can visit Cinemark.com/backtohogwarts or the Cinemark app.