Harris County Democratic HQ vandalized “Election No, Revolution Yes”

HOUSTON (CW39) — There’s only one day left until the election and things are getting heated.
The Harris County Democratic Party office building was reportedly vandalized Sunday night in the Fifth Ward. The party sent out a letter regarding the incident.
If you have any information on this incident call the Houston Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
