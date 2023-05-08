Harmony Public School is surprising its teachers and staff with “early release Fridays” for the 2023-24 school year.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Harmony Public Schools has given teachers an early surprise in recognition of “Teacher Appreciation Week. ”

The Texas-based public charter school announced on Monday, May 8 a new schedule for the 2023-24 school year that includes early release Fridays for all full-time campus and district staff each week, according to the release sent by the school.

Starting next fall, all staff members will be able to leave each Friday afternoon as soon as students are dismissed, at roughly 1 p.m.

The school adds “previously, staff used Friday afternoons for planning and professional development. These will instead be moved to earlier in the week to allow all staff to take part in the new, early release schedule.”

The following are the accommodations Harmony will be implementing:

Early dismissal for all students at all campuses will move to Fridays. (Some campuses currently release early on Fridays, while others do so on Wednesdays).

Campuses that currently schedule planning meetings on Friday afternoons will be asked to move these to earlier in the week so employees can take advantage of the new early-release program.

Parent-teacher meetings or professional development opportunities may still occur on Friday afternoons on a limited basis.

Hourly employees may have options to continue working the same number of hours each week as they currently are, so they do not experience a potential salary or benefit loss due to a reduction in hours.

School administration are asked not to assign additional duties other than regular dismissal duties (ex. tutoring, clubs) after school on Fridays to make sure all employees have the opportunity to enjoy this new self-care opportunity.

Harmony has six campuses in El Paso.

Harmony Public Schools is currently accepting applications for the 2023-24 school year for students and team members