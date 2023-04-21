EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Harmony Science Academy is inviting the community to their second annual 5K/mile walk on Saturday, April 29.

The 5K/mile walk will start at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 29 at Harmony Science Academy located on 9405 Betel Dr.

Engagement Coordinator, Francisco Rivera says “the funds raised from this event will go towards our school’s Athletic Department and the construction of a state-of-the-art weight room, so our student-athletes can take their training to the next level.”

Early registration has begun already and will end on Monday, April 24.

Late registration begins on Tuesday, April 25 through Friday, April 28.

Anyone who enters during the late registration period will receive a $5 increase in price.

Tickets prices are as follow:

$25 for 18 and over.

$15 for 18 and under.

To register for the 5K/walk or the other events that will be held on Saturday, April 29, click here: HARMONY SCIENCE ACADEMY TIGER DASH CLASSIC (runsignup.com).