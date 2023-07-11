EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Harmony Science Academy student is taking part in the Envisions National Youth Leadership Forum Medicine this summer after helping less fortunate children in Kenya.

While it takes a community to raise a child, 16-year-old Peace Njuguna is making a positive change thousand miles away from the Borderland.

Telling KTSM her goal is to save enough money through her bake sales and send shoes, clothes, food and money to less fortunate children.

“The things that we have on the daily basis, they don’t have on the daily and something as little as water and sanitary pads aren’t as easy to access over there, especially for those kids. I just want to make their life a little easy,” said Njuguna.

Telling KTSM that seeing her mother help others has inspired her to follow the family thread. Making ends meet, with bake sells, church and her mother’s book ‘Made to Thrive’ The Champions Diet.

“I sell that book and that money I get. I send it back home for those families and another way I do it is that people give me gifts, those who give me cash, I don’t use it. That money I used to send back home for those families,” said Njuguna mother, Margaret Njuguna.

Providing shelters and remodeling most of the buildings to bring a smile to families’ faces for the past three years.

“This was after I lost my mom in 2018 and where those kids are, my village, back in Kenya and that is where my mom was. I had lost my dad like 8 years before my mom passed. So my mom was a widow in that village, and I had seen her with other woman who have been left by their husbands, struggling with their children.”

The Kenya native says she is looking forward to gaining hands on medical experience. NYLF Medicine enables students like Njuguna to explore interest and experience in learning since she eventually wants to be a psychiatrist.

To lend a hand, you can Cash App to (915) 348-6798 because $30 can feed a family from morning to evening.

“I know here when you go to the restaurant and use even more than that with your family. But if you are able to spare something, even five dollars out of that and you can be able to help us,” said Margaret.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.