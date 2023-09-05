EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Harmony School of Excellence El Paso has been named a Purple Star campus for the 2023-24 school year by the Texas Education Agency, the Texas-based charter school system announced.

The Purple Star designation recognizes “Texas public schools that provide high-quality support to meet the unique needs of military-connected students and their families,” a news release said.

To be eligible, a school must have a campus-based military liaison, create and maintain a website that is easy for military-connected students and families to use, create a transition program for military-connected students and support a military family assistance initiative, according to the release.

Harmony School of Excellence is located in the Lower Valley at 9435 Betel.

“Our Purple Star designation represents our dedication to creating an inclusive and supportive environment for the brave men and women who serve our country,” said Dr. Kamil Yilmaz, West Texas area superintendent for Harmony.

Harmony Public Schools are “family-focused public charter schools that provide high-quality education with a focus on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) for students in Pre-K to grade 12,” according to the news release sent out by Harmony.

Harmony has 62 schools in Texas.