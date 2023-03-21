EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Harmony Public Schools in El Paso, invite the community to their job fair. The school is hiring teachers, coordinators, counselors, support staff and administration for the 2023-2024 school year.

The job fair will take place at 9 a.m. through 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at Harmony School of Science,1730 Joe Battle Blvd.

Harmony Public Schools are a tuition free, public charter school, with a focus in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM), according to a release sent by the school.

Pre-screening and interviews will take place on site, applicants are encouraged to bring copies of their resume.

Interested applicants can find the full list of available opportunities at https://harmonytx.org/careers.

To register for the job fair, click on the registration link.