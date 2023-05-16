EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Harmony Public Schools has named its future principal for its new science school.

The Texas charter school system named Adem Bilgin to be the principal for the Harmony School of Science Middle/High School campus.

The school will be Harmony’s sixth campus in El Paso and will be located next to the Harmony School of Science on 1730 Joe Battle Blvd. The new campus is set to open in August for the 2023-24 school year.

It will serve grades sixth through nine the first year it operates. The campus will serve about 850 students once it grows to a sixth-to-12th-grade campus.

Bilgin has been with Harmony since 2011. He spent eight years as a math teacher in El Paso, Kansas City and Lubbock. During his career, Bilgin has served as an engagement coordinator, leader resident, assistant principal-dean of college and career and principal resident.

He has a master’s degree in teaching mathematics, an educational specialist in educational administration and a Texas principal certification.

“I am committed to work with all stakeholders to build a collaborative school environment and am devoted to making a profound impact on students’ lives,” he said.

