EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Harmony School of Excellence is hosting a “trashion” show at their STEAM Bazaar event in which they will turn trash into fashion in honor of Earth Day.

Earth Day is recognized on April 22, but the STEAM Bazaar will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 20 at Harmony School of Excellence, 9435 Betel Dr.

The school says the students will be designing clothes that represent the 3Rs: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. Students will be designing and modeling outfits they create out of materials that might otherwise be thrown away, according to the release sent by Harmony.

The schools adds that the show is part of the schools STEAM Bazaar and will showcase the student’s projects, as well as educate the community with activities that focus on science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.