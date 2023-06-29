EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In less than a week, the Hamilton musical will be coming to El Paso’s Plaza Theater Performing Arts Center on July 5 through July 16.

KTSM spoke to Nikisha Williams who plays as Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton on how the performance is going to impact the Borderland.

“I think that it’s such a great story to have people of color talking about these four fathers and what they did, and what we always say about Hamilton. It’s Hamilton talking about America in the past, told on how America looks now,” Williams said.

Williams says Hamilton is not just about the performance but his history on how he migrated to the U.S. to go after his goals.

“You can accomplish what you want to accomplish, and I think goes even in El Paso and being an immigrant, it goes into minorities too.”

Adding that she enjoys performing in front of hundreds of different people, especially the younger generation.

“When I look out to the audience and see other people, other little black girls it’s like oh, they see me doing this, they know they have the opportunity to be doing the same thing,” said Williams.

Williams began working with the company in 2018 after working for another musical company. However, if it wasn’t for taking her own advice that she gave to her former choral music students, she wouldn’t be where she is today.

“It’s an incredible cast and incredible show. I think you’re going to have fun all around. It appeals to different kind of people. People who are history buffs, people who love rap music and people who just love musical in general.”

Without spoiling the ending of Hamilton, Williams says her favorite part of the musical is the end when she thanks Hamilton.

“She’s just talking about the legacy she is able to have because of him and because of her own strength and I think it’s beautiful that every night that she gets to really speak on the things that she has done as an individual person and not just as Alexander Hamilton’s wife,” Williams said.

So what are you waiting for? In the words of Alexander Hamilton “Talk Less and Smile More” because you can now purchase your tickets here.

