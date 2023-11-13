AUSTIN (KXAN) — Haley Cavinder, half of a wildly popular TikTok duo, said she’ll play basketball for TCU in her final year of eligibility.

Haley, who with her twin sister Hanna has amassed 4.5 million followers on the social media platform with “The Cavinder Twins” account, made her commitment official Monday. She’ll suit up for the Horned Frogs next season.

Miami’s Haley Cavinder (14) and Hanna Cavinder (15) celebrate after Miami defeated Indiana in a second-round college basketball game in the women’s NCAA Tournament Monday, March 20, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Haley said about a month ago that she entered the transfer portal and was looking for a college to play for. That came after she and her sister said they were stepping away from basketball to pursue a career with WWE. The two signed a “Next In Line” deal with the wrestling entertainment giant and appeared on WWE’s “Smackdown” and in the WWE NXT program for up-and-coming superstars. The two became faces of the Name, Image, Likeness legislation that allowed college athletes to profit through business and endorsement deals with Bucked Up, Maybelline and Adidas among other companies.

The duo played three seasons at Fresno State before transferring to Miami. Haley was a second-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference selection last season, averaging 12.2 points per game and shooting 40% from 3-point range. She led the Hurricanes in scoring and helped the squad get to the Elite Eight where the Canes lost to eventual national champions LSU. Hanna will not rejoin her sister on the court, she said.

Haley told Forbes that when they made the announcement about leaving basketball, she had second thoughts.

“There was nothing filling the love for the game, and I just truly was like, I know I’m going to regret it down the road if I don’t go back,” she said.

The twins also have a podcast “Twin Talk,” that’s part of the Betr Media network.