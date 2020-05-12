HACEP to provide rental assistance for 186 families in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Housing Authority of the City of El Paso (HACEP) has received over $750,000 in voucher forms to provide rental assistance for 186 families in El Paso.

HACEP was awarded $752,476 in annual tenat protection vouchers for residents of the Robinson community in West El Paso.

According to a release, the vouchers will bring over $22.5 million to the El Paso economy over the next 30 years.

“We are so happy to receive these vouchers from HUD that guarantee housing stability for 186 of our most challenged families,” said HACEP CEO Gerald Cichon.

Residents will be allowed to live in the private market, meaning they get to live anywhere within the confines of the City of El Paso with these vouchers.

HACEP will bring peace of mind to many families who are being affected by the pandemic by creating new housing opportunities for them.

According to a release, HACEP has also ensured over $2.5 million in monthly payments are not interrupted for the more than 6,000 landlord who participate in the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program.