HACEP offers vouchers to help at-risk youth aging out of foster care system

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Housing Authority of the City of El Paso (HACEP) received a grant that will assist people who are aging out of foster care and are at risk of facing homelessness.

The grant was given by the U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The Foster Youth to Independence (FYI) initiative will offer housing vouchers to HACEP to help prevent homelessness among young adults under the age of 25 who are aging out of the foster care system and do not have a home to go to, a release said.

According to a release, HACEP will offer housing assistance to those young adults who are ready to take the next step to become self-sufficient.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), more than 20,000 young people age out of foster care each year.

The National Center for Housing and Child Welfare (NCHCW) estimates that approximately 25 percent of these young people experience homelessness within four years of leaving foster care.

“Any young adult who has grown up in the foster care system should not have to experience the stress of where they will be living next. The ‘FYI’ initiative will reduce the number of young adults experiencing homelessness in El Paso, and offer them an opportunity to independence, which is a great accomplishment for this community,” said Mr. Cichon, CEO of The Housing Authority of the City of El Paso.