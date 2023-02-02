HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas-favorite H-E-B has become America’s best, according to a ranking of grocery stores nationwide.

According to Dunnhumby, a global customer data science company, H-E-B ranked No. 1 overall in their grocery Retailer Preference Index.

The index features 63 of the largest retails in the country that sell both food and non-food household items, the website stated.

H-E-B was able to dethrone Amazon in the overall ranking, taking the number one spot in large part due to “quality” and “price, promotions and rewards,” the ranking showed.

While Amazon still maintained the edge in the “digital” category, finishing in first place, H-E-B was not far behind at 8th place.

“H-E-B is unique in the sense that, aside from an average ranking in the ‘Speed and Convenience’ pillar, it ranks in the top quartile in every pillar. It delivers many benefits without asking its customers to trade-off,” Dunnhumby stated.

According to the study, these are the 5 highest ranking grocery stores in overall RPI:

H-E-B

Costco Wholesale

Amazon

Wegmans

Sam’s Club

The Texas-based grocery store out-performed several other notable stores, including Costco, which finished 2nd, Target, which finished 11th and Walmart, which fell to 15th.

“During 2022, customers shifted their focus back toward saving money or seeking a good overall value (balancing product quality with better prices) while trading off on time savings, and a digital experience and operations,” the study stated.