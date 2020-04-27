Guillen Middle School to reopen mobile food bank

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – EPISD’s Community Schools will resume its mobile food bank on Tuesday at Guillen Middle School to provide much-needed meals to families who need support during the pandemic.

According to a release, EPISD staff and AmeriCorps VISTA volunteers will distribute canned goods, dried foods, and fresh food from 1 to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday’s throughout the school closure for up to 500 families begining April 28.

The distribution site is at Guillen Middle School (900 S. Cotton).

“The mobile food pantry is available to the entire community and will be a tremendous support to our most vulnerable families during these challenging times due to the COVID-19 virus,” said Simon Chandler, EPISD Community Schools coordinator in a release. “During the school closures, we had had to suspend the campus-based food pantries. Fortunately thanks to the amazing work of El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, we are able to host a weekly mobile food pantry at Guillen Middle School.”