EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Guatemalan man was recently indicted in a federal court in El Paso on two counts related to child sexual abuse material, according to the United States Attorney’s Office from the Western District of Texas.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Jesus Menjibar, 20, was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents east of Sierra Blanca on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

An affidavit filed in a criminal complaint alleges that Salinas possessed a cell phone with photos and videos depicting child sexual abuse material stored within the device and in a messaging application, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Salinas is charged with one count of transportation of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

If convicted, he faces a penalty of five to 20 years in prison for the transportation charge and a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for the possession charge.

HSI and USBP are investigating the case.