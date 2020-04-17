Guadalupe Mountains National Park closes as a response to COVID-19

SALT FLAT, Texas (KTSM) — The Guadalupe Mountains National Park will be closed to all visitors, effective immediately, amid COVID-19.

The park announced the closure Friday through a news release, as a response to advisories from Hudspeth and Culberson counties, as well as the Texas Health Service.

Park officials say no entry will be allowed into the park, except to employees and other authorized persons.

“The National Park Service listened to the concerns from our local partners when making the decision to close the park temporarily,” said Eric Brunnemann, Guadalupe Mountains National Park’s Superintendent. “We will continue to keep in close communication with state and local partners as we progress through this closure period, and look forward to resuming operations again in the future.”

Community members are encouraged to take advantage of the various digital tools available to explore the park, including: www.nps.gov/gumo, and the park’s Instagram and Facebook.

The National Park Service said it will notify the public when full operations resume via the park website and social media channels.