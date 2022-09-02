EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The park with the highest peak in Texas is set to celebrate it’s golden anniversary, and visitors are invited to join the staff and volunteers of Guadalupe Mountains National Park to commemorate the event.

As part of the Guadalupe Mountains National Park 50th Anniversary celebrations, a series of ranger-guided tours, hikes, and other unique opportunities to explore the park will be held.

Between September 24 – October 1, 2022, the park will host a series of ranger-facilitated programs and presentations that will explore the history of the park and the region.

“We’re very excited as we look back on the park’s last 50 years,” said Superintendent Eric Leonard. “But this is also an opportunity to consider what the next 50 years holds for this wilderness landscape.”

Visitors to the park during this time can expect to see programs ranging from longer guided hikes to short history-oriented talks, to historic house tours, to a night sky program.

Six years after Congress authorized the park, on September 30, 1972, Guadalupe Mountains National Park was formally established.

For a complete schedule of programs happening in the park around the 50th anniversary, click here.

For more information about Guadalupe Mountains National Park, click here

