Group of Wiggs Middle School students featured on Frosted Flakes cereal box

News

by: Tatiana Favela

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Fernie Ortiz

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A group of kids from Wiggs Middle School in Central El Paso were spotted in a picture that was featured on a popular cereal box.

Courtesy: Fernie Ortiz

The polaroid styled photo can be seen on the back of a Frosted Flakes box that’s recently been in stock and distributed.

You can see Tony the Tiger posing with a group of students from Wiggs MS which dates back from 2019.

As KTSM 9 News has reported, NFL hall of famer LaDainian Tomlinson along with Tony the Tiger surprised the students at Wiggs MS in December 2019.

The surprise visit came with a $500,000 donation, also known as the ‘Sports Matter’ grant, on behalf of Tomlinson, Kelloggs’ Frosted flakes and the DICK’s Sporting Goods Foundation.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso County District Attorney says Aug. 3 trial date not set

Whistle-blowers: COVID outbreak downplayed

Saving water and money

Local hospital guidelines

'We want to remember them as heroes'

Search for missing Fort Bliss soldier

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
Live Radar Link Banner