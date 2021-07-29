Group of Wiggs Middle School students featured on Frosted Flakes cereal box

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A group of kids from Wiggs Middle School in Central El Paso were spotted in a picture that was featured on a popular cereal box.

Courtesy: Fernie Ortiz

The polaroid styled photo can be seen on the back of a Frosted Flakes box that’s recently been in stock and distributed.



You can see Tony the Tiger posing with a group of students from Wiggs MS which dates back from 2019.



As KTSM 9 News has reported, NFL hall of famer LaDainian Tomlinson along with Tony the Tiger surprised the students at Wiggs MS in December 2019.

The surprise visit came with a $500,000 donation, also known as the ‘Sports Matter’ grant, on behalf of Tomlinson, Kelloggs’ Frosted flakes and the DICK’s Sporting Goods Foundation.



