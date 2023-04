EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Improper disposal of grill ashes caused a house to catch on fire on Thursday afternoon, according to El Paso Fire’s Department.

Firefighters extinguished a condition 2 fire in a house near La Morenita Circle and Socorro Road on east El Paso.

Courtesy of El Paso Fire Department

No injuries were reported.