Greyhound bus crash: Bus driver was from Santa Teresa, family man and role model driver Courtesy Rudy Chavez Luis Alvarez was the driver killed in the Greyhound crash near Gallup, N.M. [ + - ] Courtesy Rudy Chavez Luis Alvarez was the driver killed in the Greyhound crash near Gallup, N.M. [ + - ] Courtesy Rudy Chavez Luis Alvarez was the driver killed in the Greyhound crash near Gallup, N.M. [ + - ] Courtesy Rudy Chavez Luis Alvarez was the driver killed in the Greyhound crash near Gallup, N.M. [ + - ] Courtesy Rudy Chavez Luis Alvarez was the driver killed in the Greyhound crash near Gallup, N.M. [ + - ]

(KTSM) - KTSM has learned that the bus driver who was killed in the Greyhound bus crash near Gallup, N.M. was from Santa Teresa.

Luis Alvarez loved his family and was the ideal bus driver, said his friend Rudy Chavez. He said Alvarez had a perfect driving record, but always put his family first.

Alvarez was among the eight killed at about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday when an 18-wheeler crossed the median and hit the bus head-on, KRQE reported. New Mexico State Police said that a tire blowout caused the large truck to cut across the median.

Chavez was with the family when they were told Alvarez had died and had talked to Alvarez earlier that day.

According to Chavez, Alvarez was pricing limousines for his daughters quinceanera next year.

"He was asking me about some limousine prices," Chavez said. "He was interested in getting a limo for his daughter. She'll be having her 15th birthday next year."

The bus was driving on Interstate 40 from Albuquerque to Phoenix.

48 people were on the bus; all but six were taken to hospitals, KRQE reported. Children and infants were among those seriously injured.