Gregg N. Sofer sworn in as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Gregg N. Sofer is officially the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas. He was sworn in by Chief U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia Tuesday morning at the federal courthouse in San Antonio.

Sofer takes over for former U.S. Attorney John F. Bash, who announced his resignation from the U.S. Department of Justice on Oct. 2, after eight years of service with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Bash was appointed by President Donald J. Trump in December 2017 after previously serving in the DOJ as an Assistant to the Solicitor General from 2012 to 2017, and served as Associate Counsel to the President in 2017.

In February, Bash indicted alleged Cielo Vista Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius on federal hate crime charges.

Attorney General William P. Barr appointed Sofer to the position, effective Oct. 10.

“The Western District of Texas is one of the largest, busiest, and most diverse districts in the United States. Every day, the women and men of the U.S. Attorney’s Office diligently work to protect our communities, prosecute the criminals who prey upon the weak and vulnerable, defend the interests of the United States, and safeguard the rights of the people who live in the 68 counties we serve,” Sofer said. “In my 29 years of public service, I have worked to seek justice for crime victims and bring accountability to those who place their interests over those of society. It is an honor and a privilege to continue this mission alongside the Assistant U.S. Attorneys, support personnel, law enforcement officers, judges, and court staff that make this district so great.”

As U.S. Attorney, Sofer is the chief federal law enforcement officer in the Western District of Texas. He is responsible for prosecuting violations of federal law and representing the federal government in civil litigation where the United States is a party.

The Western District of Texas spans approximately 93,000 square miles, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office employs more than 300 people. The headquarters are in San Antonio with staffed offices in Austin, El Paso, Midland, Del Rio, Waco, and Alpine.

Mr. Sofer started his legal career in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Among a wide variety of cases, he prosecuted violent gang, murder and firearms trafficking cases for more than 11 years, distinguishing himself as a skilled trial lawyer, indefatigable investigator and fierce advocate for justice. Mr. Sofer earned his J.D. from New York University School of Law and his B.A. from Rutgers University.

