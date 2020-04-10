Great Wolf Lodge deal in El Paso terminated due to COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the City of El Paso officials, the Northwest development project that was supposed to bring a Great Wolf Lodge resort to town has been terminated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

City officials said, during a telephone conference, they must re-prioritize their expansion plans as a result of the national downturn in the economy.

Officials said a number of areas and businesses are having to consider terminating projects due to the pandemic.

The proposed development was hopeful to open in 2021 and was to be located in Northwest El Paso just off Interstate 10 at Desert Boulevard North and Paso Del Norte.

According to officials, a reimbursement to the city is expected as a result of the project being terminated.

However, the City retains ownership over the land, and through these challenging conditions said they will consider selling the property or partnering for another potential opportunity.