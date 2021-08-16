Great Khalid Foundation to host Sun City Gala in October, singer-songwriter will be in attendance

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Great Khalid Foundation announced the inaugural Sun City Gala with proceeds that will benefit the foundation’s year-round initiatives.



Tables and individual tickets went on sale August 16.

The Sun City Gala will be held on Saturday, October 2 at the historic Plaza Hotel. The black-tie event will feature live entertainment and a five-course menu.



Ticket holders can support the foundation through a silent auction showcasing one-of-a-kind memorabilia and exciting prize packages. The foundation’s namesake, global sensation singer-songwriter Khalid, will be in attendance to celebrate alongside guests.



“This gala is two years in the making and we are beyond thrilled to make this announcement today,” said Linda Wolfe, Executive Director of The Great Khalid Foundation. “We want to celebrate the work we’ve accomplished and raise funds so we can grow all the programs that serve our community.” “



Since 2019, The Great Khalid Foundation said it’s served over 4,600 families through scholarship programs, music program revitalization, food distributions, school supply giveaways, and holiday celebrations.



For information on purchasing a table or individual tickets, please contact Elizabeth@TheGreatKhalidFoundation.org.



The Great Khalid Foundation is Khalid’s namesake non-profit organization founded to advance opportunities in music education and inspire students to thrive academically. It is a labor of love for both Khalid and his mother.



