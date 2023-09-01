EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A group of Texas border grassroots organizations teamed up on Friday, Sept. 1, for a string of protests against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s controversial Operation Lone Star on Friday, Sept. 1.

Protests were held in El Paso and elsewhere in Texas — in Presidio, Brownsville, San Juan and Pharr.

Photos by Miguel Paredes/KTSM

The protests were spurred by an incident last weekend along the border in El Paso in which a 22-year-old Mexican national was wounded from a gunshot allegedly fired by a Texas National Guard member. The incident remains under investigation.

The groups also called for an immediate halt to the Abbott’s Operation Lone Star operation along the border.

The border-wide protest was organized by the Frontera Texas Organizing Project with participation from the Border Network for Human Rights, ARISE Adelante, La Union de Pueblo Entero, Border Workers United and the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas.

In El Paso, a march started at Sacred Heart Church in Downtown to Chihuahuita Park where a news conference and rally was held.

“Our nation continues to bear witness of the damaging, violent, and horrific events (of) Operation Lone Star (OLS)” along the Texas-Mexico border, according to an announcement sent out by the groups about the protest.