Grass fire breaks out in Ruidoso, mandatory evacuation in effect for cabin campground

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ruidoso Fire Department crews are responding to a grass fire on Ski Run Road and Highway 48.
Officials said the fire has reached approximately 2 acres.
The Lincoln County Sheriff has closed Highway 48 from Airport Road to Gavilan Canyon, and it will remain closed to traffic while air and ground operations continue.
A mandatory evacuation is in place for High County Lodge. All those evacuating in the area are being directed to the Community Center in Ruidoso.
Command of the fire is a Unified Command between the Village of Ruidoso and the County of Lincoln, officials said.
For the latest updates on the condition of the fire, click here.
