EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department will be ramping up traffic enforcement in July, thanks to a grant funded through the Texas Department of Transportation Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP).

STEP aims to reduce collisions by focusing enforcement efforts on DWI’s. Additional officers will be working traffic enforcement on an overtime basis from July 1st, 2022 through July 9th , 2022. Officers will be targeting all traffic violations, with a particular focus on Driving While Intoxicated offenses.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.