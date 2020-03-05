Grant enhances training in welding, machining technology at EPCC

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Marathon Petroleum made a grant of $167,000 to El Paso Community College (EPCC) for its Welding and Machining Technology programs housed at the Valle Verde campus.

The grant will fund the latest equipment to train students in these high-demand fields.

Representatives from the Marathon Petroleum Foundation visited EPCC students and faculty of the Welding and Machining Technology programs at the Advanced Technology Center (ATC) to discuss the insight and advantages of the partnership between EPCC and Marathon Petroleum for workforce development, according to a news release by EPCC.

“Education and ongoing training are required for today’s workers and the success of our community,” Dr. William Serrata, EPCC President said in a release. “EPCC fills a vital role for our region’s employers to ensure that their employees have the skills they need to be successful in the workplace.”

Through the grant, EPCC has expanded its Welding and Machining Technology programs and offers additional credentials for students to receive advanced certifications, the release said.

Certified graduates expand the skill base of our regional workforce by being prepared for work with training in the professionalism and safety required in the modern industry.