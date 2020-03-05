Grant enhances training in welding, machining technology at EPCC

News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of El Paso Community College.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Marathon Petroleum made a grant of $167,000 to El Paso Community College (EPCC) for its Welding and Machining Technology programs housed at the Valle Verde campus.

The grant will fund the latest equipment to train students in these high-demand fields.

Representatives from the Marathon Petroleum Foundation visited EPCC students and faculty of the Welding and Machining Technology programs at the Advanced Technology Center (ATC) to discuss the insight and advantages of the partnership between EPCC and Marathon Petroleum for workforce development, according to a news release by EPCC.

“Education and ongoing training are required for today’s workers and the success of our community,” Dr. William Serrata, EPCC President said in a release. “EPCC fills a vital role for our region’s employers to ensure that their employees have the skills they need to be successful in the workplace.”

Through the grant, EPCC has expanded its Welding and Machining Technology programs and offers additional credentials for students to receive advanced certifications, the release said.

Certified graduates expand the skill base of our regional workforce by being prepared for work with training in the professionalism and safety required in the modern industry.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

Fire reported at El Paso Courthouse parking garage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire reported at El Paso Courthouse parking garage"

Pence says task force pushing to expand testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pence says task force pushing to expand testing"

WATCH: Post Super Tuesday coverage; plus election headlines for March 4

Thumbnail for the video titled "WATCH: Post Super Tuesday coverage; plus election headlines for March 4"

Bishop of El Paso preparing for Coronavirus in El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bishop of El Paso preparing for Coronavirus in El Paso"

Agricultural truck traffic at Pharr TX International Bridge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Agricultural truck traffic at Pharr TX International Bridge"

National security officials say TikTok poses threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "National security officials say TikTok poses threat"
More Local