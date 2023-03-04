EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso in partnership with the Capital Improvement Department and District 4 City Representative, Joe Molinar, held a grand reopening ceremony Saturday morning, celebrating the Joey Barraza and Vino Memorial Park in Northeast El Paso.

The memorial park was named after Border Patrol Agent Joey Barraza, and his K-9 partner Vino. Both Barraza and Vino were involved in a deadly car accident back in 2016. Barraza lost his life in the line of duty. In 2018, the City Council of El Paso approved to honor Barraza and Vino by renaming the Northeast Regional Park.

“Joey Barraza and Vino Memorial Park has been expanded and now offers new amenities and services made possible through a $4.4 million investment, which was funded by the 2012 Quality of Life bond and a grant from the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife. The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife allocated a $1.3 million grant for the development of a dog park, and for the construction of one of the flat fields as part of the project.” said the City of El Paso.

The memorial park includes installations of an all-abilities playground, construction of three new flat fields, a dog park with new lighting, landscaping, irrigation, site furnishings, and expanded parking.

The grand opening ceremony included over 20 activity booths, with free snacks and refreshments provided by sponsors. Live Active El Paso, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Consulate General of Mexico in El Paso were all present at the grand opening.