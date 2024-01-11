EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Pro-Musica Artistic Director and Grammy award winning cellist Zuill Bailey, joined us on our morning show on Thursday, Jan. 11, and talked about the upcoming chamber music festival.

The El Paso Pro-Musica Chamber Music Festival will feature three full weeks of concerts, educational outreach and community Engagement.

Bailey says the one of the reasons he lives in El Paso, aside from his affiliation with UTEP, is because of El Paso Pro-Musica.

“This is the big mothership right now, the actual annual festival that happens all of January,” said Bailey.

The music festival will officially be kicking off Thursday, Jan. 18 with Bach’s Lunch and a free noon concert at the El Paso Museum of Art. However, the festival has kicked off already with community engagement.

“It’s already kind of buzzing. It started with community engagement, which is happening right now, but the artists that we invited from around the world come in next week,” Bailey said.

The festival will include “The Quartet for the End of Time,” a historic piece that was written during the Holocaust and world-renowned musician group, Simply Three.

Here’s a full rundown of musicians and concerts that will be taking place. Poster: El Paso Pro-Musica.

Bailey also showed off his talented skills by performing two pieces for us which are listed below.

To purchase tickets for the chamber music festival, click here: 2024 EPPM Chamber Music Festival — El Paso Pro Musica.

To see a complete line up of the shows that will be taking place, click here: Shows & Tickets — El Paso Pro Musica.