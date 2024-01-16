EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ysleta ISD’s Young Women’s Leadership Academy (YWLA) hosted a performance by a Grammy award winning cellist on Tuesday, Jan. 16 in order to inspire students in music education.

The district says cellist Zuill Bailey promoted and inspired middle and high school students in music education by performing.

Anthony Pina/KTSM 9 News

“Bailey, widely regarded as one of the most distinguished cellists, is a Grammy Award-winning soloist, recitalist, Masterclass conductor, and artistic director,” the district said.