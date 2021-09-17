Grammy-award winning artist Diplo set for El Paso show on September 24

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Get ready to dance El Paso! World renowned DJ and producer Diplo is making his way to the Sun City to put on a show next Friday.



The event is being brought on by G&H Entertainment, owned by El Pasoan Gus Chavez, who has also helped lock in other big artists to perform in El Paso recently like Steve Aoki.



“To experience a different type of concert, this guy puts on an amazing show. He’s as good a DJ as he is a producer. I think to have someone like that in the city is a big deal. He’s won multiple Grammy’s, he’s collaborated with the biggest artists in the world,” Chavez said.

The prominent DJ has worked with big names many locals are familiar with such as Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny, Sia, Skrillex and more. He’s also part of a few super groups including Major Lazer, Silk City and LSD.



Chavez shared being a local promoter and working in the live entertainment industry during the pandemic has been tough due to concerts getting pushed back or artists simply not performing. However, he said the community support is important now more than ever to get back to the rhythm of things and return to some sort of normalcy.



“It’s important that El Paso shows up to support local promoters that are doing shows like this because it allows people like myself to do bigger things,” Chavez said. “The more people that show up to these shows, the more opportunities we have as promoters to bring bigger talent to the city on a local level. Someone who is born and raised here that’s doing bigger stuff like that.”



Diplo will be performing Friday, September 24, at Cowtown Event Center in East El Paso located at 11401 Gateway Blvd W. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and is open for those 16 years and older. VIP is also available.



The show will be outdoors and masks will be also be available for anyone who may need one.



You can find tickets at diploep.com. For more information about upcoming events, follow @justgentertainment on Instagram or on Facebook.



