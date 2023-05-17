EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso Brazilian jiu-jitsu academy, Gracie Barra East El Paso, will be celebrating its one-year anniversary with an Open House and a Black Belt Promotion Ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20 at 12025 Rojas Drive, Suite H.

The academy owners, Jeff Vigil and Rachel Lopez decided to expand to the east side of the city after operating successfully on the west side for over a decade.

The east side academy opened in April 2022 with at least 75 students. The first year has seen steady growth in both the adult and children’s classes.

Three students will receive their black belts at the ceremony, including: