Governor, state officials give update on coronavirus in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In a remote coronavirus-focused news conference Thursday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials updated New Mexico’s cases of COVID-19 with 124 new ones bringing the current total to 989 which now includes Colfax county. The Governor also said there are 73 people hospitalized with 22 on ventilators and 217 recovered.

The Governor says there is one new death, that of a woman in her 80’s who is apart of the nursing home cluster that has seen an outbreak of coronavirus cases.

As of Thursday, there have been 25,241 people who have been tested in New Mexico. The state is expanded testing capacity and officials announced that Sandia National Labs now have started testing. Los Almos National Labs is expected to begin testing sometime next week. The state is also partnering with large big-box pharmaceutical companies to help with testing and testing supplies.

According to the states Surge Modeling the estimated peak for coronavirus in New Mexico is late May. Officials are anticipating that hospitals and ICUs will be beyond full capacity during the last two weeks of April while some hospitals maybe earlier such as Gallup and Farmington.

The Governor said that there are five self-isolating sites and the state is identifying another eighth next week. The self-isolating sites are funded through the states’ emergency funds and are available for first responders, tribal, and other COVID-positive patients. The Behavioral Health Services Division is providing check-in and support calls for all patients.

On the economic impact, the state has secured over $2.5M in loans for 28 businesses through a guarantee loan program – LEDA loan programs through gonm.biz. Though these are not grants, they are available now until federal grants are disbursed.

