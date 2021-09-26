Governor Greg Abbott bans mail order abortion drugs

September 24, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today delivered the keynote address at Texas Values’ Faith, Family, and Freedom policy forum in Austin. During his remarks, the Governor highlighted the conservative victories of the 87th Legislative Session and thanked Texas Values for the integral role they play in defending the values that make Texas exceptional.



Following his remarks, the Governor signed Senate Bill 4 into law, a bipartisan bill co-authored by Senator Eddie Lucio and Representative Stephanie Klick that bans mail-order abortion drugs and prevents physicians from providing abortion drugs to women who are more than seven weeks pregnant. The Governor was joined for the bill signing by Representative Klick, as well as other members of the legislature and representatives from pro-life advocacy groups.



“Texas continues to lead the way in protecting unborn children and fostering a culture of life, which is why I am proud to join Texas Values, members of the legislature, and pro-life leaders to sign Senate Bill 4 into law,” said Governor Abbott. “This year, we have witnessed the Biden Administration temporarily lift restrictions on abortion-inducing drugs and heard from those who want to permanently rollback safety protocols in place to pregnant women. We will not allow this to happen in Texas, which is why Senate Bill 4 will not only ban abortion-inducing drugs in Texas but it also prevents a physician from providing these drugs to patients who are more than seven weeks along in their pregnancy. We have taken monumental steps to save babies from the ravages of abortion — and we will continue to ensure Texas remains a pro-life state.”

