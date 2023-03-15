EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham brokered a bipartisan agreement on Tuesday with Senate Majority Floor Leader Peter Wirth and Senate Minority Floor Leader Greg Baca which will revise New Mexico’s medical malpractice law.

Senate Bill 523 states, ” Senate Bill 523 amends the Medical Malpractice Act to cap claims for independent healthcare facilities, such as urgent care, ambulatory surgical centers, and free-standing emergency rooms that are not hospital controlled.”

“This is a major breakthrough for both medical providers and patients in New Mexico. Patients deserve access to quality health care and we are working to create a climate where physicians and clinicians are available and patients are protected wherever you are in New Mexico. This is what it looks like when we come together across the aisle and work collaboratively with patients, medical providers and attorneys to craft a solution that will make solid improvements in access and quality to our health care system.” said Gov. Lujan Grisham.