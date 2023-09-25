EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed two El Paso doctors to serve on the Council of Cardiovascular Disease and Stroke.

Oscar M. Aguilar, M.D., and Alberto Maud, M.D., have been appointed to serve terms that are set to expire on Feb. 1, 2029.

Here are biographies of the two doctors released by the Governor’s Office.

Oscar M. Aguilar, M.D. of El Paso is the medical director of Texas Integrative Medicine and Cardiology. He is a fellow of the American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association, and a member of the American College of Physicians and El Paso County Medical Society. He volunteers as co-director of medical research for the United States, Canada, and Mexico Foundation. Aguilar received a Doctor of Medicine from Monterrey Tech, completed an internship and residency at the University of Kansas, completed two fellowships at Baylor College of Medicine, and received a Master of Public Health from Southern New Hampshire University.

Alberto Maud, M.D. of El Paso is a professor of neurology at Texas Tech University Health Science Center El Paso and the director of the University Medical Center of El Paso Comprehensive Stroke Center. He is a member of the American Academy of Neurology, American Neurological Association, Texas Neurologic Society, Texas Medical Board, El Paso County Medical Society, American Heart Association, American Stroke Association, Society of Vascular and International Neurology, and the Society of Neurointerventional Surgery. Maud received a Bachelor of Science from Institute San Pedro Nolasco in Argentina and a Doctor of Medicine from National University of Cordoba, Argentina. He was trained in neurology at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and completed his subsequent specialization in vascular and endovascular neurology from the University of Minnesota.